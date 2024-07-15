Video of Mumbai local passengers singing 'Yeh Dil Deewana' goes viral, Sonu Nigam reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/ INSTAGRAM Mumbai local passengers sing 'Yeh Dil Deewana'.

The hustle and bustle of Mumbai's local trains is a well-known characteristic of the city. The crowded compartments, the chaotic rush to get in and out, and the endless chatter of passengers create a unique atmosphere that captures the essence of Mumbai. However, a recent video of Mumbai local passengers singing Sonu Nigam's 1997 hit song 'Yeh Dil Deewana' has taken the internet by storm. The video has also caught the attention of none other than Bollywood's singing sensation, Sonu Nigam, who sang the song.

The video, which was shot by a fellow passenger, captures a group of people singing the popular song from the 1997 Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie, 'Pardes'. The joy and energy in their voices are infectious, and it is evident that they are thoroughly enjoying themselves despite the cramped space. As the video went viral, it quickly became a talking point on social media with many praising the passengers for their enthusiasm and love for music.

An Instagram user named Aayush has shared the video and it has garnered over 9 million views so far. Sonu Nigam also responded to the post, he wrote, “How beautiful. Gives me such happiness. God bless everyone.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video not only showcases the love for music but also highlights the communal harmony that exists in Mumbai. This incident also serves as a reminder that talent can be found in unexpected places. The passengers may not be professional singers, but their passion for music shines through in this video. It is a testament to how music has a universal language that transcends barriers and connects people from all walks of life.

