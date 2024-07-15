Vegetable seller's son cracks CA exam, internet users congratulate | Watch heartwarming video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vegetable seller's son cracks CA exam.

Minister Ravindra Chavan of Maharashtra's Public Works Department took to X to share a touching tale about a vegetable vendor's son who aced the chartered accountant (CA) exam. Chavan shared about Yogesh's commitment to his studies and his hard work. In addition, he uploaded a video showing his mother's happiness upon discovering that Yogesh had finally obtained his CA designation.

In the post, Chavan shared that Yogesh's mother, Thombare Mavashi, sells vegetables near Girnar Mithai Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli East. While sharing the heartwarming video of the mother and son duo, Chavan wrote, "With the strength of determination and hard work, Yogesh has achieved this magnificent success in the face of tough conditions. His aunt's tears of joy due to his success are worth millions. Yogesh, who cleared a tough exam like CA, can't be appreciated enough. Happy as a Dombivlikar for Yogesh's success."

He also uploaded a video of Yogesh breaking the news to his mother by surprise. Thombare Mavashi is seen in the video sitting at her roadside vegetable stand. Yogesh tells her the outcome as he approaches her. Excited, Mavashi stands up and gives Yogesh a quick hug. Mavashi can be seen sobbing later in the video.

Take a look at the viral video here:

On July 14, this post was shared. It has had over a lakh views since it was posted, and the counts are only rising. There are also many comments and over 4,100 likes on the sharing.

One of the X users wrote, "Congratulations Yogesh. Proud moments for parents" while another one wrote, "All I will say is India has so much young talent, what we do not have is opportunities. Good luck to Yogesh. May his tribe increase."

ALSO READ: WOW! Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat 'steals the thunder' on World Skydiving Day | WATCH