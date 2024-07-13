WOW! Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat 'steals the thunder' on World Skydiving Day | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In his own moment of 'aaj kuch toofani karte hai', Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat displayed his skydiving skills in Narnaul, Haryana on the occasion of World Skydiving Day. The 56-year-old minister did not even break a sweat as he took up the adventure sport as he celebrated India's first private skydiving facility that opened in Narnaul.

"Today is very important for India and the world. It is important for India because the very first private skydiving facility has opened in Narnaul. It is important for the world because World Skydiving Day commences today on. Being India's Tourism Minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the availability of facilities for everyone to experience them," he told reporters

We are well aware that skydiving is an extreme sport and is not for the faint-hearted, which makes Shekhawat's stunt even more special. The minister was guided by a professional as he went high up in the skies and landed softly on the ground before being helped up. He was full of excitement as he saw a bright future for India's tourism sector and aero sports through the Narnaul-based facility.

About World Skydiving Day 2024

The first annual celebration of World Skydiving Day is taking place today (July 13, 2024) and will be repeated every second Saturday of July. The inaugural World Skydiving Day was announced by four organisations - the US Parachute Association (USPA), the Australian Parachute Federation, the British Skydiving and the Canadian Sport Parachuting Association. The event aims to set the record for most skydives on this day and celebrate the thrilling experience of the sport.

“World Skydiving Day is a call to people from all walks of life to take a leap and be part of history. We invite you to experience this adventure of a lifetime—it’s not just for adrenaline junkies or a distant dream on your bucket list,” USPA Executive Director Albert Berchtold said. “This day is about more than just the thrill of the jump. It represents a global community coming together to share in the sport of skydiving, which inspires and unites us, from novices to professional skydivers.”

