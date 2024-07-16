Gujarati family drives 73-year-old car from Ahmedabad to London | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gujarati family drives 73-year-old car from Ahmedabad to London

While many dream of beach vacations or historical tours, one Gujarati family embarked on an extraordinary adventure. Over 73 days, they journeyed 10,500 km from Ahmedabad to London in a vintage car that's 73 years old. The family concluded their "emotional journey" in 2023. However, their expedition gained widespread attention on social media after it was recently featured on an Instagram page.

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, “A Gujarati family took their 73-year-old car on a 13500 km road trip from Ahmedabad to London. In 2023, Daman Thakore and family embarked on an adventure of a lifetime: an adventure to get their 1950s MG YT Lal Pari to its home in London. They covered a total of 16 countries over a span of 2.5 months with the cost of the trip equivalent to that of a Mercedes. The video also features glimpses of the family’s journey in their car, affectionately named "Lal Pari (Red Angel).”

On a page dedicated to their journey, the family posted in October 2023 celebrating their achievement: “A very emotional expedition! 73 Days of madness, sweat and blood and 10500 kms! Lalpari, a 73-year-old car, made it in 73 days from India to the UK! The first Indians to do so in a vintage car! We are blessed. Thank you to each one of you who believed in us and supported us.”

Watch the video:

Since being posted on the social media site, the video has garnered 325K views with several commenting on the post. Reflecting on the past, an Instagram user wrote, “1976 I drove with my parents from London to Sri Lanka, more people must enjoy such once in a lifetime exciting over the land trips.” One user asked, “Were they able to do it because of the European passport?”

A family member who participated in the journey remarked, No we all had Indian passports. We were able to do this because we dreamt it and dared to act on it, everything is possible if you start.” Another person wrote, “I love this,” a fourth posted, “This is beautiful.”

