IndiGo pilot announces Chandrayaan-3 landing, passengers reaction goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @CHHAVILEEKHA/TWITTER A video o.f the incident has gone viral garnering appreciation worldwide

In a heart-warming incident, passengers onboard an IndiGo flight broke into cheers and praises after the pilot announced the successful touchdown of ISRO's prestigious lunar mission Chandrayaan 3.

A video of the incident has gone viral garnering appreciation worldwide. When the pilot's voice rang in the speaker passengers erupted into cheers and applause, as seen in a video shared by IndiGo.

An IndiGo staff shared the footage on X while stating that operating flights communicated the historic news to the people onboard to share the sense of pride. "...Our captain's announcement on flight on this thrilling feat achieved by our #Bharat at that moment," tweeted Chhavi Leekha, Vice President - Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation at IndiGo.

"It gives me and Captain Rajeev immense pleasure to announce to you that Chandrayaan-3 launched by the ISRO has successfully landed on the south pole of moon... We congratulate ISRO on this remarkable achievement... Jai Hind," the IndiGo plight was heard saying in the video.

Notably, a man wearing an arm sling (used in treating fracture) raised his hands to applaud the success of India's moon mission. The air hostess also joined the seated travellers in acknowledging the proud moment.

ALSO READ | 'Will the success of Chandrayaan-3 prove beneficial to the Indian economy?' Know public opinion

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to meet ISRO team, hold 26-km mega roadshow in Bengaluru | DETAILS

Read More Trending News