'She stood by me': Indian Google techie puts mother's photo on Times Square billboard

New Delhi:

Behind every success story is often someone who believed when nobody else did. For many people, that person is a parent whose sacrifices rarely make headlines but leave a lasting impact on their children's lives.

A heartwarming story that is currently winning hearts online centres around an Indian Google employee who decided to celebrate his mother in an unforgettable way. Instead of buying a gift or writing a simple thank-you note, he put her photograph on one of the world's most famous advertising screens, New York City's iconic Times Square.

A tribute years in the making

Abhijay Vuyyuru, who works at Google, recently shared a video showing his mother's image displayed prominently in Times Square. The emotional moment soon became a hit and went viral across social media platforms as people praised the gesture. For Abhijay, the tribute was more than just a way of marking his success. It was a way of recognising the person who had stood by him through every challenge and setback.

Sharing the moment online, he recalled the difficult times he had faced and thanked his mother for always believing in him despite everything. At first glance, the display might appear to be a celebration of success. However, it is the emotion behind the gesture that makes the story special. He wrote: "This was the most special day of my life, I featured my mom on a New York Times Square Billboard to express my gratitude for all her sacrifices! Share with a friend to motivate them! We come from humble beginnings. I was born in a then town called Panchkula where my mom raised me single-handedly. She ensured I went to best schools but she herself had studied using second hand books. I still remember 2012, when I failed IIT. I saw her cry. That was when I told her one day , time will change. One day I would make her proud."

Parents often dedicate years of financial and emotional support to help their children achieve their goals. Yet, much of their contribution remains unseen and unrecognised.

By placing his mother's photograph in one of New York's busiest public spaces, Abhijay highlighted the sacrifices parents make to help their children succeed.

The message resonated with people across generations, many of whom saw reflections of their own lives and recognised the role their parents had played in shaping their journeys.

Why the internet related to the story

Social media is often filled with stories about promotions, luxury purchases and personal achievements. That is what made this story stand out, it was centred on gratitude rather than success. Many commenters pointed out that the tribute served as a reminder that achievements are rarely individual accomplishments.