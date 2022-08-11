Independence Day 2022: Miniature artist places Tricolour in his eye, shocked netizens hail his patriotism

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Artist places Tricolour in his eyes

Independence Day will be celebrated in India with immense enthusiasm. The country will be observing its 75th year of freedom and preparations are underway to make it huge. Every Indian will be marking the occasion in their own way and immerse in the patriotic spirit. An artist from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu wanted to stand out in the way he is celebrating the I-Day and he has managed to do something unique and impressive.

Artist places Tricolour in eye

UMT Raja, a miniature artist, painted the Tricolour on a thin film that covers a bird's egg’s embryo and placed it inside his eye near the pupil. Raja urged people to not imitate him as he is a professional. It took him several hours to complete the project. In the image shared on social media, the tricolour, with the Ashok Chakra, is seen very close to his pupil in the right eye. He painted a miniature of the national flag in the presence of his daughter R Kaviya, an eye specialist.

Artist explains his 'patriotic' gesture

“I painted the National flag and placed it on my eye to create awareness about how important our national flag is and it should be protected like our eye,” Raja said. He completed the painting by looking in the mirror. The task was a difficult one as he had to fix his gaze in order to place the painting inside the eye without harming it. However, after several attempts, he managed to get it right. Raja said that it was his way of paying tribute to the Armed Forces.

I-Day celebrations on in full swing

As the celebratory days for the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign are nearing, the sale of tricolour has risen manifolds in the national capital, leaving traders and manufacturers scrambling to meet the pent-up demands. Traders have claimed that the sale of all kinds of tricolours has increased 50 times since the announcement of the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22. However, the demand for medium size and national flags made up of satin is at an all-time high. Under the campaign, the Central government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to 15 to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

(With PTI inputs)

