Viral Video: Girl breaks down while singing Piya Tose Naina Laage Re on street, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AWANISHSHARAN Viral Video

A video of a girl breaking down into tears while singing Lata Mangeshkar’s popular Hindi song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re on the street is going viral on social media platforms. The video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter on August 7. By far, it has garnered over 6 lakh views. Sharing the video he wrote, "The girl does not deserve to be rejected. Beautiful voice."

As said in the caption, the girl with a melodious voice feels disheartened after she was not able to make it to a singing competition. While speaking to a reporter she goes on to explain that she was rejected in the audition for a singing competition. She then goes on to sing the song in her beautiful voice.

Netizens reactions

In no time, the video was bombarded with reactions from social media users. Some of them expressed their sadness over her rejection while others dropped motivational messages for the girl. One of them wrote, "Voice, tonal quality and sound of melody for that innocent looking girl wins my heart. Appeal to Sony TV and /or Zee Tv to give justice by taking her into your reality show. May God bless her."

Check out some more reactions below:

Read More Trending News