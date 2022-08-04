IAS Tina Dabi shares Jaisalmer's photos after city witnesses most rainfall in 66 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DABI_TINA IAS Tina Dabi shares Jaisalmer's photos after rainfall

IAS officer Tina Dabi shares pictures from the golden city Jaisalmer as the city received the highest rainfall in 66 years. In the first week of July of this year, Dabi was appointed as the 65th collector of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. She took to social media and shared pictures from her first day. Tina Dabi is the first woman from the scheduled caste (SC) to have topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

On Wednesday, Dabi took to social media to share a slew of pictures of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer after the state received 270 mm of rainfall in July, the highest level in 66 years. She wrote, "Who would believe this is a desert? Jaisalmer in monsoon! " She added, "This is how beautiful the various parts of the district are looking after receiving record-breaking rainfall in the last month." She channelled her inner photographer as she captured the scenic beauty of the golden city, and the pictures left everyone awestruck. Fans were blown away by her pictures and flocked to the comment sections to praise her and the beauty of Rajasthan.

Earlier this year, Dabi tied the knot with Dr Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS official, in an intimate wedding in Jaipur, following her divorce from Dr Athar Amir Khan, a 2015-batch IAS officer based in Kashmir. Dabi and Khan filed for divorce with mutual consent and were granted divorce by the Jaipur family court. Dabi took first place in the 2015 UPSC examination, while her former husband, Athar Amir Khan, was ranked second in the same year's UPSC civil services examination.

On April 22, Dabi and Gawande held a small wedding reception in a posh hotel in Jaipur. They were both posted in Jaipur. Pradeep was appointed director of archaeology and museums in Jaipur, while Tina worked as joint secretary in the Rajasthan government's finance division.

