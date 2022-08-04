This scary accident video by Delhi Police is reminder of why one shouldn't pull off stunts on roads | VIRAL

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

A scary accident video was posted by Delhi Police on its verified Twitter account. The video shows a man rash driving a bike on a busy street. He goes on to increase his speed further in addition to pulling off some dangerous stunts. What happens next is that the man cannot handle the speed and loses balance. Unable to regain control of the vehicle, he trips and falls.

Next, we see a frame with a garland on it suggesting that the man died. the photo frame doesn't have a person's photo instead, "Bike Stunts Karta Tha (He used to perform bike stunts)," was written on it. Take a look:

Road accidents have become a matter of concern in the country. As many as 5.82 lakh people lost their lives in accidents in four years up to 2020 as per the data received from police department of all states/UTs, though the number of deaths have decreased down the years, the Parliament was told late in July.

In 2017, 464,910 accidents left 147,913 dead and 470,975 injured, while in 2018, the number of accidents were 467,044, killing 151,417 people and injuring 469,418, while in 2019, 449,002 accidents left 151,113 dead and in 2020, the number of accidents decreased to 366,138 which left 131,714 people dead and 348,279 injured, Road Transport Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He also said that the Ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering - both of roads and vehicles, enforcement, and emergency care. Accordingly, various initiatives have been taken.

Gadkari said that to create effective public awareness about road safety, the Ministry undertakes various publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety through social media, electronic media, and print media. Further, it implements a scheme to provide financial assistance to various agencies for administering road safety advocacy.

--with agency inputs

