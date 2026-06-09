Gurugram web developer fired after controversial 'Rs 370 biryani' remark at Pranit More's stand-up show

New Delhi:

A Gurugram-based web developer has been dismissed from his job after comments he made during a stand-up comedy show sparked widespread criticism online. What began as an audience interaction at comedian Pranit More's performance soon turned into a social media controversy, with many users condemning the remarks and questioning the attitudes reflected in them.

The incident has also triggered a wider conversation around misogyny, entitlement, dating culture and consent. As clips from the show spread across social media platforms, attention shifted not only to the employee's comments but also to how they were received on stage.

Company confirms employee's termination

The controversy centres on 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra, who worked as a web developer at Starvik Design.

Following the backlash, Starvik Design founder Vivek Vishwakarma issued a statement on Instagram, saying the company had received hundreds of messages, emails and phone calls after the clips went viral.

"Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds," Vishwakarma said.

He said the company carried out an internal review and spoke to employees, including women colleagues who had worked with Jangra.

According to Vishwakarma, there had been no complaints against him in the workplace. In fact, colleagues described him as "professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work".

Still, the company decided to part ways with him.

Explaining the decision, Vishwakarma said the issue had begun affecting the organisation itself.

"What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here," he said.

What sparked the controversy?

The row began during an interaction at Pranit More's stand-up show, where Jangra shared details about a date.

During the conversation, he spoke about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani and suggested that the expense meant he expected something in return.

"Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga," he said.

The remarks drew even more attention when he went on to describe persuading the woman to accompany him to a dark park despite her apparent reluctance and hesitation.

Clips from the exchange quickly spread online. Many social media users criticised what they saw as a troubling sense of entitlement and a disregard for consent.

The backlash also extended to More. During the interaction, the comedian laughed and responded by calling it "Peak Gurgaon content."

Debate extends beyond the viral video

The discussion around the incident soon moved beyond the viral clip itself.

Many online reactions focused on broader questions surrounding dating, consent and the attitudes that continue to shape relationships. Critics argued that the remarks reflected a mindset that treats spending money on a date as something that creates expectations in return.

Others pointed to the way such views can appear in ordinary conversations, personal anecdotes and jokes.

While the controversy began with a few moments during a comedy show, the reaction that followed turned it into a much larger discussion across social media platforms.

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