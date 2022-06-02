This Gujarat woman needs no groom as she is set to marry herself in India’s first sologamy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KSHAMA BINDU Kshama Bindu works in a private firm

India is all set to enter the list of countries to witness a sologamy marriage. During the pandemic, we came across several stories of women from around the world marrying themselves without a partner. Recently, a 24-year-old Kshama Bindu from Gujarat announced that she will be getting into a nuptial tie with herself. The wedding will take place on June 11, according to the Hindu customs such as pheras, wedding vows etc. Not just this, she has also planned a Goa honeymoon for herself. The only things missing from this unique wedding will be the groom and the baraat.

While talking to TOI, Kshama talked about her desire to become a bride without actually getting to marry someone. She said, "I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself."

"Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding," she said.

Kshama who works for a private firm said that through her self marriage she is trying to spread the message of "women matter" across the country. "Some might perceive self-marriage as irrelevant. But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter,” she said.

When asked about her family's reaction to her non-conventional marriage she said that her parents are happy and have showered their blessing on her ahead of the wedding. Interestingly, Kshama has prepared five vows for the D-day that will be held at a temple in Gotri.

After the wedding, she has also decided to go on a two-week honeymoon to Goa.