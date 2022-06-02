Thursday, June 02, 2022
     
  This Gujarat woman needs no groom as she is set to marry herself in India's first sologamy

This Gujarat woman needs no groom as she is set to marry herself in India’s first sologamy

The 24-year-old Kshama Bindu from Gujarat has prepared five vows for her sologamy wedding that will be held at a temple in Gotri on June 11. Interestingly, after the wedding, she has decided to take a flight to Goa for her two-week honeymoon. Know how her parents reacted to her unique wedding and other details.

Prerna Yadav Edited by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2022 13:11 IST
Kshama Bindu works in a private firm
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KSHAMA BINDU

Kshama Bindu works in a private firm

India is all set to enter the list of countries to witness a sologamy marriage. During the pandemic, we came across several stories of women from around the world marrying themselves without a partner. Recently, a 24-year-old Kshama Bindu from Gujarat announced that she will be getting into a nuptial tie with herself. The wedding will take place on June 11, according to the Hindu customs such as pheras, wedding vows etc. Not just this, she has also planned a Goa honeymoon for herself. The only things missing from this unique wedding will be the groom and the baraat. 

While talking to TOI, Kshama talked about her desire to become a bride without actually getting to marry someone. She said, "I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself."

"Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding," she said. 

Kshama who works for a private firm said that through her self marriage she is trying to spread the message of "women matter" across the country. "Some might perceive self-marriage as irrelevant. But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter,” she said.

Also read: California woman marries her favourite colour in big fat wedding, netizens say, 'Pink is lucky to have you'

When asked about her family's reaction to her non-conventional marriage she said that her parents are happy and have showered their blessing on her ahead of the wedding. Interestingly, Kshama has prepared five vows for the D-day that will be held at a temple in Gotri.

After the wedding, she has also decided to go on a two-week honeymoon to Goa.

