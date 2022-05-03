Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 looks invite funniest memes and jokes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BANKSALORIAN Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid

Met Gala 2022 is here and so are the memes. While Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned in keeping its best foot forward in fashion, yet, it invited an array of memes inspired by the bizarre outfits opted by the celebrities for the red carpet. The star-studded event brought together the world's largest celebrities to celebrate fashion in unique costumes and commemorate the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition. On the other hand, the absence of Zendaya and Taylor Swift has disappointed followers.

Kylie Jenner-Gigi Hadid's looks

Keeping up with her family's trend of surprises, American TV personality Kylie Jenner astonished everyone by delivering total Gen Z bridal energy on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. She donned an off-white wedding dress, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. However, her attire had a twist: the veil on her head was attached to a backward-facing baseball hat, which might have been a homage to all-American sports. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora & other Bollywood celebs review Natasha Poonawalla's look

And it wasn’t just Jenner alone, her friend Gigi Hadid too left many in splits with her attire at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. She wore a sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon baggy puffer cape, which reminded all of sofa and blanket. She capped off her monochromatic look with hot red knee-high boots and bold crimson lipstick. The Met Gala appearance follows the modern pink Prada mini dress and platform heels. Now, the two friends are leading the memes on Twitter.

Man gets confused for Jared Leto at Met Gala 2022

At the 2022 Met Gala's red carpet, a massive mix-up was witnessed when people assumed that a 'mystery man' wearing an aquatic metal getup at the event was actor Jared Leto. However, the man was later revealed to be Fredrik Robertsson, who calls himself a "CREATIVE DICTATOR" and "FASHION ADDICT" on Instagram. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne strips off to show gold-painted body on red carpet

He arrived on the red carpet dressed in a stunning black, white, and silver outfit that had plenty of thorny pieces that spread away from his body and flowed with his movement. People were quick to assume it was Jared because of the bold look similar to the actor's uncanny style in the past. The 'Morbius' actor was later seen arriving on the red carpet alongside Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, twinning quite literally in matching golden ensembles with coordinated accessories and doppelganger hair.

Meanwhile, this year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: Fashion Anthology', and the dress code for the 2022 event is 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie', referring to the extravagant era of American fashion in the last decades of the 19th century.

(With ANI inputs)