Frightening! Elephant chases a safari jeep at Kabini National Park in Mysore | Viral Video

Wild animals attacking humans is not rare and has occurred frequently in the past since there is still a lack of planning for sustainable living, which contributes to man-animal conflict on a regular basis. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet from Kabini National Park, Mysore, which shows an elephant attempting to attack a safari jeep.

The viral video opens with an elephant chasing a safari jeep at high speed while the jeep driver moves the vehicle in reverse in the path laid out for vehicles inside the national park. The driver maintains his calm despite being chased by a fully grown, furious male elephant at a brisk pace and within inches of him. The footage caught on camera shows the elephant hitting the car, but the driver continues to go backwards. The clip then sees the vehicle getting stuck on a slope, and just then, the elephant loses interest. The giant creature then abandons the chase and moves into the forest.

The video was uploaded by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, and it went viral in no time. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react on the incident. One user wrote, "What's commendable in this? You provide the animal, try to follow it and not give it it's peaceful space in it's own territory and you expect it now to attack? How would you feel if someone sits outside your window trying to spot you?". Another user wrote, "Encroaching the territory of the animals will always lead to such situations which can be fatal. Why can't they be left in peace as they don't encroach the humans territory but we do always. The animals are always friendly with the tribal population who know their limits". A third user wrote, "Seriously the driver deserves for his calm and composure. The reaction of the guy sitting next to the driver".

While some praised the driver for his composure, many others emphasised that people shouldn't invade the territory of wild animals for recreation, as it might lead to more deadly situations and risk people's lives.

According to a report, in the last few years, human-elephant conflict has resulted in over 1500 human deaths and more than 400 elephant deaths in India.

