Elon Musk's tweet on 'parenting & career' sparks debate, users joke about his 'secret kids'

After Manchester United, Tech billionaire Elon Musk's tweet on 'parenting and career' has sparked a new debate among his followers. The 51-year-old shared his thoughts on parenting and wrote, "Being a Mom is just as important as any career." While some of his followers agreed to him, there were many who joked about his secret affairs and kids.

A user wrote, "Now I get it... why you go around making babies..." Another said, "Terrible take, delete this post if you have a finger without a ring to do so." A third user said, "As if you care. Just because you like getting women pregnant doesn't make you a woman's liberationist."

For the unversed, Musk, who already shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes and another five children with his ex-wife, the Canadian author Justine Wilson, had reportedly fathered twins in November 2021 with one of his executives named Shivon Zilis. In April 2022, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," TechCrunch reported, citing court documents. ALSO READ: After Twitter, Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United and netizens can't keep calm

Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United

After a failed Twitter deal, Elon Musk on Wednesday joked that he is buying British football club Manchester United. The tweet came as he was engaged in a political tweet thread. "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!" he posted and shortly after this tweet, he said, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

A few hours after saying that he was buying Manchester United, Musk denied the news. Calling it a 'long-running joke, 'Musk said: "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams." Soon after the clarification, Tweeple said that the 'situation is now under control.'

