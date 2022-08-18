After Vicky Kaushal-Karan Johar tease Sidharth Malhotra, Sidkiara fans root for couple with cute edits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KIARAADVANIFANS Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal spilled the beans about their personal and professional lives on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show. While Vicky talked about his wedding and life after his marriage with Katrina Kaif, Karan made sure he quizzed Sidharth about his rumoured girlfriend Kiara. Well, it seems like the two have somewhat accepted that they are dating each other. During the conversation, Karan played a clip of Kiara from an unreleased episode KWK, in which she accepted that she and Sidharth were ‘more than just close friends.'

When asked about marriage plans, Kiara said, "I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today." Reacting to this, Shahid Kapoor, joked, "Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready." After watching the clip, Sidharth asked Karan, "Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko (Why did you trouble her so much, Karan)?"

When Karan said that he's decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, "You are set! Let us also…," when his couch companion raised his brows, hoping this is the moment Sidharth finally makes it official. And he did finally say, "Karan, let's see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7 Highlights: Sidharth's coy on dating Kiara, Vicky's wedding confession about Katrina

Sidkiara fans root for the couple with adorable edits

Further, Karan warned Sidharth, that he has that FOMO of not being invited to people's weddings, and he would slap the actor if he doesn't invite him to his wedding, to which the 37-year-old actor replied, "Don't worry, you won't be missing mine." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions: Punjabi-Munde Vicky Kaushal & Sidharth Malhotra impress fans

Apparently, Kiara and Sidharth have been in a relationship for a very long time, and the duo frequently gets spotted by the paps during their outings. Both the actors shared the screen space for the first time in 'Shershaah', which was released in August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Read More Trending News