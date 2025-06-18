Doomsday fish or just another warning of potential disaster? Know details The Oarfish, unfortunately dubbed the “doomsday fish”, has shown up four times near the surface. The first sighting was in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, followed by one in Australia and two in New Zealand.

The deep-sea fish has been spotted surfacing four times since May 2025, sparking concern, as its appearance is often associated with a warning of potential incoming disasters such as war, famine or, most popularly, earthquakes. The sightings have sparked both the curiosity of the general public and the interest of the scientific community.

With global curiosity renewed, people have started to wonder if the recent sightings could be potential warning signs for the future, while the scientific community searches for answers to possible reasons for the silver giants to be up in the surface world.

All the recent sightings of the Oarfish in 2025

The first sighting finds its origins in Tamil Nadu. Towards the end of May, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, fishermen captured a massive oarfish; the creature, measuring around 30 feet, took seven men to hold up for a photo, which took no time to go viral, sparking the start of a series of strange appearances of the fish worldwide.

Tasmania Sighting Sparks Seismic Speculation

Just a few days after the first sighting, on the 2nd of June, a 3-metre-long oarfish was spotted by resident Sybil Robertson on the west coast of Tasmania. She then proceeded to post the photos of her find online, uncorking the barrel of superstition associated with the oarfish and natural disaster.

Double oarfish encounters stir anxiety on the coasts of New Zealand

Double trouble struck the coasts of New Zealand when two oarfish corpses washed up ashore, with one of the two oarfish being headless, adding to the confusion and anxiety.

The corpse with the head was found close to Dunedin, and the headless one was encountered in the Christchurch area.

What is an oarfish?

Oarfish are long, ribbon-like fish that live 200–1,000 metres below the surface of temperate and tropical oceans. They are the longest bony fish, reaching lengths of nearly 30 feet (9 metres). They mostly eat small aquatic organisms like plankton and crustaceans and pose no threat to humans.

