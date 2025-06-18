Internet disgusted as video of Delhi vendor selling litchi momo goes viral, says 'paap lagega' | WATCH If Fanta Maggi, Gajar Halwa Dosa and Chocolate samosa wasn't too much, this street food vendor went the extra mile to create a dish that probably wasn't needed, litchi gravy momos. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

Food fusions have been around for a while, however, there are certain limitations to that as well. Neither do all food go well with one another nor should every food be mixed. A video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a street vendor in Delhi can be seen making litchi gravy momos.

If Fanta Maggi, Gajar Halwa Dosa and Chocolate samosa wasn't too much, this street food vendor went the extra mile to create a dish that probably wasn't needed.

In the video, the man can be seen preparing a gravy using onion, ginger, garlic, tomato, and some spices along with mayonnaise. And it is most obvious that one would think it to be something spicy, however, it is not the case. Just then, he opens a bottle of litchi juice and adds it to the pan along with cream. He then proceeds to add chunks of litchi to the gravy, and finally adds fried momos to the gravy.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'bhukkad_bagh' and it has garnered nearly 3.5 million views since being posted.

The viewers felt disgusted and took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote, "Why would anyone do this to momos?" Another commented, "Paap lagega, garud puran mai alag sajha hai iske liye."

A third user commented, "Please stop this deadly experiment with momo. It hurts my eye, tongue, soul everything." One comment reads, "My brain short-circuited just watching this."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

