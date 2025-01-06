'Delulu is Deluluing': Comedian reacts to Gen Z's claim of 6 crore wedding budget | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Comedian on Gen Z's claim of 6 crore wedding budget.

These days the style of marriage has changed. Money decides the status of marriage. It seems that parents also want to get a higher place in society by spending more on marriage. But not only parents, but the new generation also wants to spend crores on their marriage, this is shown in a viral clip. A stand-up comedian, Rohit Shah has reacted to the clip and his video is going viral on social media. It has garnered over 1 million views so far.

The new generation is facing many problems like inflation, job worries, and low salaries. But after watching this video, it seems that Gen Z is living in a different world. A social media content creator asks Gen Z youth how much they will spend on marriage. One says six crores, the second says three crores and the third says two crores. This video is attracting a lot of people's attention. A debate has started on the new generation's outlook on life.

Reacting to the clip on Instagram, the comedian said, “I have no idea why these Gen Z people are so delusional, casually thinking about a 6 Crore wedding budget. For me, 6 Crore is my lifetime budget. If someone gives me 6 Crore, I’ll retire, move to the mountains, open a cafe and spend my days playing cricket. These people are casually saying “Crore like it’s nothing, while we millennials double check Uber and Ola prices before booking a cab and still end up taking a train wherever we want to go."

“I feel like the income tax department has planted secret agents who ask these kids about their wedding budgets just to track their fathers' tax details and catch them for tax evasion. Then their dads will get into a crisis and it’ll take Gen Zs forever to sort things out. So I’m telling you, drop this delusional behaviour. If anyone asks about your wedding budget, just say it’s 1.50 lakhs and tell them you’ll order food from Shiv Sagar, paneer butter masala for everyone," Rohit Shah added.

When his post went viral, several people started commenting on his post. One user wrote, “Rs 3-4 crore mein toh mera pura moholla shaadi karle. (In Rs 3-4 crore, my entire neighbourhood will be able to get married)."

Another one said, “Pahadon pe cafe and khudki sabji ugana is every 90’s born ka plan, I guess. (Opening a cafe in the hills and growing your own vegetables is every 90’s kid’s plan)." A person shared, “As a Gen Z, we don’t claim them."

