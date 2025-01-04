Watch: 'Drill Man' sets Guinness World Record for stopping 57 electric fans with tongue, internet amazed

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Man sets World Record for stopping 57 fans with tongue

A man from Telangana set a Guinness World Record by stopping 57 electric fans in one minute. Kranthi Kumar Panikera, also known as 'Drill Man' is from Suryapet. Guinness World Records shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Panikera stopping fan blades using his tongue.

The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered more than 18 million views, 25K likes and 5.4k reposts. The caption of the post reads, "Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute 57 by Kranthi Drillman."

Panikera, popularly known as Kranthi Drillman has showed his talent on several reality shows such as Big Celebrity Challenge, India’s Got Talent, Zed Talent Show, and India Ka Mast Kalandar. He was also a part of Tengo Talento Mucho Talento and America’s Got Talent.

Watch the video here

Paniker says that he has been practising this act since he was in school. Netizens were amazed by his skills and several of them took to the comments section to share their views.

One of the users wrote, "this is one field in which I will not dispute the superiority of Indians." Another user wrote, "India is not for beginners."

A third comment read, "Iron tongue." A fourth user wrote, "Who wakes up saying, today I am going to set a record of stopping a fan blade with my tongue."

A user asked, "Is there training for something like this?"

ALSO READ: Viral video of little boy’s rendition of popular ghazal Niyat-e-Shauq enthralls internet | Watch