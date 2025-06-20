Delhi Metro Scare: Commuters panic as 'snake' spotted in packed coach | Video goes viral A new viral video shows panic in a packed ladies' coach in the Delhi Metro caused by a snake spotted in it. However, the video went viral in no time.

New Delhi:

A new video has gone viral on social media. It shows a group of women screaming, jumping and fleeing in a Delhi Metro coach. The reason: a snake spotted in this crowded environment.

The snake, however, is not seen in the video, and even if the way the women reacted shows that they truly believed one was there, debates sparked online on the origin of the panic.

A user who claimed to be on the train when the events unfolded said that “someone mistook a lizard for a snake and started the rumour.”

If confirmed, this would, however, not be the first time a snake was spotted in the Delhi metro. In 2016, a juvenile rat snake was rescued from Mukundpur Depot, and in 2019, a cobra was removed from Dwarka Sector-21. These incidents primarily occur during the monsoon season, when wildlife is displaced.

Some users took the video as a chance to make jokes, no one appearing at risk, while others pointed out the very real danger that panic movements can cause, especially in crowded places like the metro.

One of the social users commented, "Which one? From next time please mention the dress colour it's easy to identify," while another one wrote, "Whenever you get in a tough situation start making video because the cameraman never dies."

An individual claiming to have witnessed the incident provided a potential explanation, stating "I had this wild experience yesterday. Someone spread a rumour of a lizard being a snake."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is yet to make a statement.

