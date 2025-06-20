Men block aisle to play cards on flight, netizens say 'no civic sense' | Watch viral video A video of men playing cards on a plane has sparked outrage on social media, with the video showing a shawl draped between four seats as a temporary hammock to accommodate their card game. This disrespect for shared space and safety procedures has attracted widespread condemnation.

An internet phenomenon has sparked outrage on social media with a video of a bunch of men playing cards on a plane with seeming disregard for shared space and little in-flight courtesy. The video posted by businessman Mahaveer Jain depicts an embarrassing scene: a shawl draped between four seats as a sort of temporary hammock to accommodate their card game, effectively blocking off the entire aisle. This blatant disrespect for fellow travellers and, most importantly, for safety procedures has attracted widespread condemnation and sparked serious questions on the behaviour of passengers and airline compliance.

The video soon turned viral, summoning a torrent of angry posts on social media by netizens outraged at the "thoughtless" behaviour of the group. "How inconsiderate to other travellers. No civic consciousness at all. What if someone has to get to the loo? It's completely bizarre," said one contributor, highlighting the rightfully obvious practical consequences of her behaviour. The jammed aisle is not only infuriating; it's perilous. In a crisis, seconds are precious, and a blocked aisle could delay evacuation, risking lives.

In addition to the immediate safety issue, the incident also generated controversy around the more general question of passenger responsibility and the duty of flight attendants to police their planes. "The most important question is, was there not anyone on the flight to embarrass these boys and get them to quit? The crew are too courteous, but what about everybody else on board?" another individual commented. Most feel that although flight attendants do have a first responsibility, fellow passengers also need to contribute to maintaining a proper standard of conduct. Although confrontation is risky, reporting the act to the cabin crew must be done.

The anger wasn't just in the comments; it also saw its share of sarcasm. "Desist from this nonsense. Watch a film or sleep. And let others sleep," replied one user with characteristic wit, summarising the logic of the moment. Another, "Show you are Indian without saying you are an Indian," rather than funny, also quietly acknowledges a practised deficiency in civic sense in some cases, a moment to consider cultural custom and public conduct.

This experience is a bitter reminder that flying is a communal thing that requires respect for each other and respect for the rules established for the convenience and security of everyone on board. It's not about entertainment for oneself; it's about understanding the shared responsibility that one has by being in a confined space with hundreds of others. This much-shared video clip is nothing more than a game of cards; it's a call for more enforcement of in-flight manners and an old-fashioned reversion to passenger politeness. Airlines must reiterate their rules and empower their staff to take strong measures against such raucous conduct, so the skies remain open to those with respect and a sense of security.

