Delhi cop sings Arijit Singh's Roke Na Ruke Naina, netizens are in love with his voice. Watch

Trending News: A video featuring a Delhi cop showcasing his musical skills while singing a popular song by Arijit Singh is gaining popularity on Instagram. In the video, Rajat Rathor can be seen playing the guitar while singing Roke Na Ruke Naina, accompanied by his police colleagues playing other instruments.

The video has already amassed over 27.8 million views and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from Instagram users, with many urging Rathor to pursue his passion full-time.

"Lovely voice," a user commented. "Amazing singing. U have great voice sir," another user stated. "Bhai tumari awaaz ne toh mujhe diwana kr diya," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video of Delhi cop singing Arijit Singh's Roke Na Ruke Naina here:

The song, which was composed by Amaal Mallik and featured in the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, has also been viewed over 133 million times on YouTube.

