Video of Javed Akhtar jamming with Ali Zafar in Lahore goes viral. Watch

Video of Javed Akhtar jamming with Ali Zafar

Music is a language that transcends all boundaries and borders. Nothing is more true to this statement than this video, which has gone viral and is winning the hearts of netizens. The clip features Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar jamming with Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar.

It shows the two of them at a private gathering, where Ali can be seen singing Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, a Bollywood song sung by Kishore Kumar. The song was written by Javed Akhtar himself for the film Mashaal, released in 1984. The video was recorded and shared on Twitter by Haroun Rashid, a retired businessman. Later, his post was retweeted by Ali Zafar. Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan for the Faiz Literature Festival in Lahore.

Ali Zafar shared the video and wrote, "It was an honour to host him. I have always believed that art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the only way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for honouring us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected," Ali Zafar wrote while sharing the video.

The clip, which has gone viral with over 615k views, is being praised by a lot of Twitter users, who flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Watch the viral video of Javed Akhtar jamming with Ali Zafar in Lahore:

