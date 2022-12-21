Deepika Padukone's FIFA 2022's video gets a new mix by Yashraj Mukhate; actress approves | Viral Video

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
     
Social media sensation, Yashraj Mukhate, gives a fresh mix to Deepika Padukone's FIFA 2022's video. It is going viral on the internet.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2022 16:19 IST
Deepika Padukone made waves on the internet as she unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Following the occasion, the actress uploaded a video to her Instagram account in which she expressed her happiness and gratitude for the opportunity to participate in a momentous day in sports history. Now, social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate, who is known to make any clip quirky and unique, has given a fresh mix to Deepika's video. The video is going viral on the Internet. 

In the video, the actress said, "Well at the moment, I feel nervous. But, I also feel a lot of gratitude, sporting moments in history. This is my first time at a FIFA World Cup. As you can see, we are in Doha but yes this is my very first FIFA World Cup." 

She added, "Its craftsmanship mixed with functionality makes it even more beautiful. I cannot wait for that moment to actually unveil the trophy."

He took the words "more beautiful" and twisted the tunes with the groovy beats throughout the video. 

After that, fans rushed to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Ranveer singh getting emotional in the corner- meri biwi, meri trophy, mera award, meri deepika, meri raani, meri mastani, meri meri meri christmas." Another user wrote, "Kuch bhi ? Sorry but this one wasn't up to your mark. I love your other creations but this one sounded so forced. A third user commented, "Came to see @deepikapadukone comment..But no She is yet to see this masterpiece."

Soon after that, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story and shared the viral video. She wrote, "That's epic." 

While some people liked Yashraj Mukhate's latest mix, some called it forced. The video garnered over three million views. 

