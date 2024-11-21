Chinese man cycles 4,400 km over 100 days to reconcile with his estranged wife | Know detail

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chinese man cycles 4,400 km over 100 days to reconcile with his estranged wife.

A man in China accepted a very dangerous challenge to reconcile with his wife with whom he had been separated for two years, which could have cost him his life. The man covered a distance of about 4,400 kilometres in 100 days and that too on a bicycle.

Story of China's Zhou

According to the South China Morning Post, the story is of 40-year-old Zhou, a native of Lianyungang in Jiangsu province of eastern China. He met his wife Li in Shanghai and got married in 2007. The couple got divorced in 2013. After the divorce, the couple reconciled and got married again. After which a son and a daughter were born. But after a few days, conflicts started between them again and due to disputes, they separated again.

Zhou told the South China Morning Post that they had broken up

"There wasn’t a serious issue between us; we’re just both very stubborn and acted impulsively, leading to several break-ups and reconciliations," Zhou said, adding that they kept in touch and both hoped to get a chance to meet again. We talked about reconciliation many times, but Li did not listen.

Wife challenged him

But this time his wife Li said that if he wanted to make peace then he should cycle to Lhasa. But she did not think that he would actually do that. Li told the portal, “He reached out wanting to get back together, and I jokingly said I was driving to Lhasa. If he could ride a bike there, I might consider reconciling." Zhou was adamant and on July 28 he started his journey on bicycle from the south-eastern city of Nanjing. In 100 days, the husband covered a distance of about 4,400 km and reached Lhasa on October 28.

Husband almost lost his life during the cycle trip

Zhou had to face death twice during this trip, the first time was in Anhui province of eastern China, where he suffered a heatstroke and had to be hospitalized. The second and more critical incident happened in Yichang when he collapsed on the road while cycling in 40-degree heat, at that time the husband did not even have water. Zhou said that the situation in Yichang was very serious. My wife came to me after travelling hundreds of kilometres to take care of me.

Seeing the intensity of her husband, the wife's heart melted

When wife Li saw her husband's condition so bad, she asked him to stop being stubborn. However, Zhou did not listen and kept cycling to complete his journey and prove his commitment.

The two were reunited

But the real incident happened when wife Li was returning and she fell sick at altitude in Nyingchi, 400 km from Lhasa. As soon as husband Zhou came to know about this, he ended his cycle trip and came to take care of her. After wife Li recovered, they set out on their journey together to Lhasa. On their arrival on October 28, they held a small reconciliation ceremony and officially announced their reunion.

ALSO READ: This Chinese company introduces cash incentives to encourage single employees to go on dates | Check details