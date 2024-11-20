This Chinese company introduces cash incentives to encourage single employees to go on dates | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chinese company introduces cash incentives to encourage single employees to go on dates.

In such a busy and competitive world, people as singles tend to lose balance between their personal and professional lives. The same goes for China, in which many single individuals are so obsessed with one thing known as success that they often forget their personal lives. But there seems to be one Chinese company that takes this hard approach on their single employees by paying them to go on dates.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the company, Insta360, a tech organization in Shenzhen, southern China have just announced a new policy where it will compensate its single employees for going on dates. According to this policy, single employees would be eligible to receive a cash bonus amount of 66 yuan (approximately Rs 770) for each valid post that introduces a single person outside the company on its dating platform.

An employee will be also rewarded with 1,000 yuan (approximately Rs 11,650) each if that employee successfully matches with someone via the online dating platform and manages to maintain a relationship for three months.

According to SCMP, a company representative said that the initiative has been taken by the organization to promote employees' overall happiness and sense of belonging. The representative has also disclosed that nearly 500 posts have been shared so far and the company has already distributed cash rewards of 10,000 yuan to the employees.

As per SCMP reports, no dating bonuses have been awarded yet because the campaign began less than three months ago.

The employees of the company have mixed reactions to the initiative. One of the employees said, "My company is more eager than my mum," another questioned whether monetary incentives were the right approach.

"Does the company have any recruitment plans?" one user asked. "The government should follow suit," said another.

All the individuals had positive reactions to the initiative; however, one said: "Love should not be measured by money."

ALSO READ: Rs 100 to 500 notes in air! Family in UP showers Rs 20 Lakh cash at wedding Procession | Watch Viral Video