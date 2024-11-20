Rs 100 to 500 notes in air! Family in UP showers Rs 20 Lakh cash at wedding Procession | Watch Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Family and Guests showering bundles of notes at the wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Siddhartnagar.

A video of a family showering Rs 100 to 500 notes in the air at a wedding procession is making rounds on the internet. Reportedly, guests spent Rs 20 lakh in thin air. In the clip, guests are seen standing at the top of houses and even JCB and showering bundles of notes into the air. According to the reports, the guests are from the groom's side. The video is of a wedding procession from Uttar Pradesh's Siddhartnagar.

A stunning display of extravagance was captured on video at the wedding procession of Afjal and Armaan, where guests took to rooftops and even used a JCB machine to shower currency notes into the air. The footage shows guests tossing Rs 100, Rs 200, and even Rs 500 notes like confetti, with villagers scrambling to catch the flying cash.

Social media reacts

The video has gone viral and getting mixed reactions on the internet. While some users suggesting to do some good deeds if they have excess money, others jokingly say they must be a friend of Elon Musk. ''Why people do such stupid stuff, when they can do some good deeds if they have excess money!!'', one user commented. He might be a friend of Elon Musk, another user commented on X.