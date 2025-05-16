Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's new song from Pakistan sparks meme frenzy, netizens say 'worse than nuclear attack' Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's new song titled Meray Watan Meray Chaman sparks a meme frenzy! Netizens roast Pakistan's latest patriotic song, calling it 'worse than a nuclear attack.' Watch the viral video and reactions.

New Delhi:

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's viral perspective on the recent India-Pakistan crisis has captured the internet's attention. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has released a new patriotic song titled 'Meray Watan Meray Chaman,' which appears to be a national tribute to Pakistan. The song, which was released on his own YouTube channel and social media sites, swiftly gained popularity and had everyone in stitches.

With the viral singer taking centre stage against a variety of backdrops, including the Pakistani Army and significant places in neighbouring countries, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's particular singing style and lyrics stay relevant.

The tweet read, "Pakistan just launched an all-out attack on India – far worse than any massed nuclear attack. Ok, folks – it's over. I surrender and order a full and unconditional surrender of all Indian forces. This is too much to bear."

The song sparked a frenzy of internet memes, with many mocking the patriotic video and claiming that the singer outperformed the Pakistani army. A user wrote, “Pakistan just launched an all-out attack on India—far worse than any massed nuclear attack. Ok, folks – it’s over. I surrender and order a full and unconditional surrender of all Indian forces. This is too much to bear."

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej also shared his reaction to the song, calling it a complete "horror." Another said, "watan and chaman both upgraded."

"Aliens are more beautiful than him," a third user commented. A social media user wrote, "We should launch the very talented Anam Ali and Dhinchak Pooja against the Pakistani onslaught on India. Our Singer-400 Defence system."

Others posted humorous musical responses, describing them as counterattacks against Chahat's track. One user posted a video of a female singer with the caption, "Cheer up, Ana! We've got a defence that's more solid than a plate of army-grade tacos, ready to repel any of those sharp attacks from Pakistan like a pro goalie blocking a penalty shot. Our defence systems are so solid they could double as a fortress for a mediaeval fair!"

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who rose to prominence with his viral song Bado Badi, has also remade the hit Karan Aujla song Tauba Tauba. Aujla couldn't help but plead with the singer to stop performing the tremendous rendition. "Uncle na karo, please," he said in response to the original music video.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

ALSO READ: 'Meri zubaan, meri marzi': Mumbai woman hits back at man forcing her to speak Marathi | WATCH