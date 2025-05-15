'Meri zubaan, meri marzi': Mumbai woman hits back at man forcing her to speak Marathi | WATCH Empowering stand! A Mumbai woman rejects coercion to speak Marathi, asserting her linguistic freedom. Watch her bold response to a contentious issue.

New Delhi:

A video of a tense verbal exchange between a man and a woman over language sparked a controversy on social media after it was extensively circulated. The incident is believed to have occurred in Maharashtra. On May 12, the account @gharkekalesh published a video of the incident, but the location has yet to be verified.

In the video, a man angrily insists that the woman speak Marathi because she lives in Maharashtra. The woman flatly resists his demands, citing her lack of fluency in the language and her refusal to be compelled. “Nahi aata mujhe Marathi. Nahi bolungi. Aata hi nahi toh kaise bolungi (I don’t know how to speak Marathi). I won’t speak it. If I don’t know it, how do you expect me to speak it?" she says.

The clip showcases the man photographing the woman and questioning her presence in Maharashtra because she cannot converse in the native language. “Tera ghar kahan hai? Marathi aati nahi toh kyu reh rahi hai yahan? (Where is your home?)? If you don’t know Marathi, why are you even living here?"

The woman replies, "Meri marzi se rehti hoon. Mera khud ka ghar hai (I stay as per my wish). I have my own house here." Next, he asked where her village is. To this she replied, "Mera gaon kahi ka bhi rahe (Let wherever my village be)."

The person again told her, "Marathi mein baat karne ka (You have to speak in Marathi)." The woman screamed at him, "Nahi karungi. Kya karloge? Main koi bhi bhasha se baat karun, mera zabaan meri marzi (I won't speak). What will you do? I'll speak whatever language I want; it's my mouth, my wish." The caption read, "Kalesh (Fight) between a Marathi guy and lady over not speaking Marathi in Maharashtra."

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "If we continue down this path of linguistic intolerance, we risk creating invisible borders within our own country. And honestly, do we really need more division in a country that already struggles with religious, caste, and political divides? Words should unite, not divide." "Language is important, but you can't harass like this. Both of them should be polite!" said another person.

A tweet read, "There is no law mandating anyone to speak a specific language in India anywhere. In fact, Article 351 instructs the Union to advance and enhance Hindi as a cultural medium and way to allow more regions to mingle. This is so weird and awkward," tweeted a person.

"Great Indians, great! I can bet if the East India Company came to India again, it could rule for thousands of years here! Just "Divide and Rule" again! From the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose love and respect for his mother are known worldwide! Where is the respect now?" asked an X user.

As the confrontation heats up, numerous spectators can be seen intervening.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)