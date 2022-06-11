Britney Spears dated 13 men before marring her long time boyfriend Sam Asghari

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRITNEYSPEARS Britney Spears

American singer, songwriter, and actress Britney Spears get married to her long time boyfriend Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022. According to the reports, the couple was dating each other for the last five years and finally tied the knot. It was an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles with only close friends and family in attendance. But do you know that Sam is not Britney’s first love. The singer has a long list of exes who she has dated. Britney Spears has been married twice before as well. Let’s have a look at the list of her ex-boyfriends and husbands.

Reg Jones

During high school, the singing superstar Britney dated her school friend Reg Jones reportedly. It is said that Reg was Britney’s first boyfriend from her high school time and belonged to the same hometown in Louisiana. The duo dated for two years before calling it quits.

Image Source : TWITTER/@___LIVIA95___ Britney Spears and Reg Jones

Justin Timberlake

Britney met Justin Timberlake when she was just 11 years old. At that time the two were shooting for Mickey Mouse Clubhouse in the year 1992. The two stars kept their relationship private till 1999 and later made it public. It is believed that the couple made fashion history together at the American Music Awards wearing double denim on the red carpet. The couple broke their relationship after two years in 2002 publicly.

Image Source : TWITTER/@P0PKULTURE Britney Spears with Justin Timberlake

Wade Robson

It was rumoured that Britney cheated on Justin Timberlake with Wade Robson for a year. The two grew close to each other during the tours of year 1999 and 2000 when Wade co-directed Britney.

Image Source : TWITTER/@LVILLAR27 Britney Spears with Wade Robson

Fred Durst

After separating from Justin, Britney reportedly had a short fling affair with Fred Durst in 2003. The two met each other during the collaboration of her new album. Their affair was short-lived for only four months.

Jared Leto

The singer also was in a rumoured relationship with Jared Leto who happens to be an American singer. It is said that the singer met him at a posh LA restaurant in 2003 and they dated each other for a while.

Colin Farrell

Again in the same year, another rumour made headlines that Britney is dating the Irish actor Colin Farrell. The two were photographed together attending the premiere of ‘The Recruit’ and later were seen making out in the balcony of their hotel room.

Image Source : TWITTER/@APOLLONIA46 @PRAY4MISCHA Britney Spears with Colin Farrell

Jason Allen Alexander

In March 2004, Britney Spears married her childhood best friend Jason Allen Alexander at a young age. The duo got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the reports, just after 55 hours, a petition was filed in a court for divorce stating that Spears lacked understanding of her actions.

Columbus Short

After coming out of her marriage, Britney made headlines for her affair with her then backup dancer Columbus Short. It was rumoured that the singer hooked up with her backup dancer and had a short-lived fling affair with him.

Image Source : TWITTER/@FINESSEYAMINA Britney Spears with Columbus Short

Kevin Federline

In the same year in July, Britney got engaged to a new man called Kevin Federline. Kevin was a part of Britney’s backup dancer team. It is said that Britney met Kevin in April 2004 and dated for three months. Later in the same year, they both got married and Britney took small breaks in her career to start her own family. She gave birth to her two children, Sean Preston in 2005 and Jayden James in 2006. Later in November 2006, she filed for divorce from Federline stating family problems. After having a global settlement the two separated in July 2007 and agreed to share their children's joint custody.

Image Source : TWITTER/@KINGTRIZI Britney Spears with Kevin Federline

JR Rotem

The ‘Womanizer’ singer did not wait for a long time after her divorce with Kevin. She was rumoured to be in a relationship with music producer JR Rotem in 2007. Later, Rotem also confirmed their relationship. But, why they separated from each other is still unknown.

Jason Trawick

The ‘Piece Of Me’ singer had countless flings and affairs till the year 2010 when she decided to enter a stable relationship. She dated Jason Trawick for a few years and the couple made their relationship official with engagement in 2010. They even walked hand in hand at 2012 Grammy Awards. But, unfortunately, they separated as they had different life goals, reportedly.

Image Source : TWITTER/@STEVEBENKE Britney Spears with Jason Trawick

David Lucado

After having a relationship fallout with Jason, Britney did not hold back and started dating lawyer David Lucado in 2014. After dating him for a year, she ended the relationship because it did not work out.

Image Source : TWITTER/@HEROWALLPAPER Britney Spears with David Lucado

Charlie Ebersol

Britney did not lose any hope in love and continued to date other men. In 2014, the ‘Stronger’ fame singer met Charlie Ebersol, a producer and started to date him. They both made their relationship public in the same year, but later in 2015, they broke up.

Image Source : TWITTER/@THE1CRYSTAL_ Britney Spears with Charlie Ebersol

For the unversed, Britney Spears is a famous American singer who has recorded almost 170 songs. The pop star is also famous for her gymnastic and dance moves.