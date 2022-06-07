Britney Spears fancies listening to Pasoori with button-dosa? Twitter is baffled & so is Ali Sethi | VIRAL

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALWAYSBRITNEYX Britney Spears

Britney Spears fancies two things lately, apparently, they are Ali Sethi's song Pasoori and the preparation video of button-dosa! It was rather surprising when Twitter learned that information. It so happened, when the American singer-songwriter shared a video of tiny dosas in the making on her Instagram account with Pasoori playing in the backdrop. Pasoori's singer Ali Sethi was also taken aback by the video. Reacting to it, he commented on the video, "WAIT! WHATT!!."

Writer and comedian Varun Grover shared the video on his Stories writing, “Britney Spears making Button dosa to the music of Pasoori is the kind of global citizen liberals want.” Here's how netizens are reacting to Britney Spears' video:

"When I opened up Instagram today, a video of Britney Spears playing ‘Pasoori’ was the last thing which I expected to come across…," a user tweeted. "Britney Spears listening to Pasoori is the real multiverse of madness," wrote another.

Another said, "Britney Spears share on Instagram story wasn’t because of Pasoori but because she’s a fan of that miniaturekitchenindia Insta account, which shared a cooking video with Pasoori in background music. She shared the video/reel. Sorry for being a joy kill but had to double check." "Britney Spears had Pasoori on one insta reel. I'm more shocked than Ali Sethi is," wrote a Twitter user.

The Coke Studio track - Pasoori, sung by Ali Sethi, is everyone's current obsession. Because of its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics, the song has been on everyone's lips. It's no surprise if Britney Spears stumbled upon the song.

Talking about Britney Spears, the Pop star and model-actor Sam Asghari last month announced that she has suffered a miscarriage early in the pregnancy. Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, shared the news in an Instagram post. "It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent," the couple said in a joint statement.

Spears, who already has two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband, actor-singer Kevin Federline, got engaged to longtime boyfriend Asghari last September. She had announced her pregnancy over six months after a judge released her from a conservatorship arrangement that dominated her life for nearly 14 years.

In June last year, the musician had told the judge that her conservatorship prevented her from marrying or removing her birth control.