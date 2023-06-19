Beer thief threatens shopkeeper with knife, gets locked inside store. Watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Thief locked inside shop

Trending News: The Durham Constabulary, a police department in the United Kingdom, recently shared a remarkable video on their Facebook page. The video captures the brave actions of a shopkeeper when faced with a knife-wielding thief. In the footage, the shopkeeper remains calm and manages to escape from his store, leaving the intruder trapped inside by locking the door.

Accompanying the video, the police department provided a detailed caption describing the courageous act of the shopkeeper. It explained that Malcolm Trimble, the robber, had entered a store in Durham City carrying a concealed kitchen knife. After grabbing a four-pack of lager, he threatened the shopkeeper. However, he underestimated the quick thinking of the shopkeeper who swiftly emerged from behind the counter, fled the store, and skillfully activated the system to lower the shop's metal roller shutters from the outside.

As the robber realized he was trapped, he attempted to slide under the closing shutter to escape. Unfortunately for him, he became stuck in the process. He remained in that position until the police arrived and took him into custody. The police humorously remarked that the arrest was not particularly challenging and described it as an "open and shut case."

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on June 15 and has since garnered nearly 51k views, with the number of views continuing to rise. The post has also received over 1,200 likes. Netizens who watched the video expressed their reactions through comments. One user praised the shopkeeper, saying, "That shopkeeper is amazing! Well done!" Another person referred to the incident as a memorable "sliding door moment."

