Australian man sitting on toilet finds giant python chilling in shower, gets almost bitten

Trending News: In Australia's Queensland, a man had an unexpected encounter while sitting on the toilet. He was in for a big surprise when he noticed a gigantic coastal carpet python relaxing on top of his shower. Startled by the sight, the man quickly called the local snake catchers, Hudson Snake Catching, for help.

Hudson Snake Catching shared the incident on Facebook, writing, "Carpet Python gave a client a spook when they went to the bathroom today. Thanks to Anthony Jackson for relocating this guy from a property in Oxenford." The accompanying photos showed the 6-foot python draped over the glass shower screen, causing some toiletries to topple over.

Anthony Jackson, the snake catcher from Hudson Snake Catching, arrived at the scene within nine minutes of the call. With just 30 seconds of effort, he successfully brought down the python from its cozy perch.

"After I stopped having a laugh for a few minutes, I got the hook and took it down, and then it was cranky... (because) I removed it from the heat lamp, which is where it was finding comfort," Jackson shared with News.com.au.

He added, "It tried to bite me. I'm thinking it was kind of a predator thing because it looked down and saw me as a food item." However, Jackson reassured that pythons are generally harmless if not provoked. Despite their large size, carpet pythons are non-venomous and tend to bite only when harassed.

Carpet pythons can grow up to 13 feet long and can be found throughout Australia, except in Tasmania. During this time of the year, snakes in Australia seek safe places to rest during the winter months.

"It got into the roof, and because there are always rodents, it had a feed. Then, because of the cold, it found the heat lamp in the bathroom," Jackson explained the python's probable motivations.

