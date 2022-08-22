Anand Mahindra hails chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa with GoT reference after he defeats Magnus Carlsen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen recently in a chess tournament

Anand Mahindra is very much a fan of the chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa from India. After Praggnanandhaa defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen in the Champions Chess Tour, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group congratulated and hailed him with a Game of Thrones reference. 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up in the FTX Crypto Cup, the second major on the Champions Chess Tour after defeating Carlsen. The entire nation has been in awe of the chess champ and his recent feat is just another feather in his hat.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen

India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa came back strongly from a game deficit to stun world champion Magnus Carlsen in tiebreaks in the seventh and final round of the elite chess tournament FTX Crypto Cup. Starting the round two points behind the Norwegian Carlsen, the 17-year-old Pragg was looking down and out after losing the third of the four rapid games. But Carlsen, who was steering the fourth game to a draw, blundered in the endgame and the Indian capitalised on it to take the match into blitz tiebreaks.

In the four rapid games, Praggnanandhaa created a number of chances in the drawn first game, defended superbly in the second -- another draw --, went down in a tense third encounter before capitalising on Carlsen's mistake to win the fourth.

Anand Mahindra hails Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

Anand Mahindra shared an image of Praggnanandhaa behind the chess board and wrote, "Take a good look at that young, but intense face. If Chess is a Game of Thrones then there may be a new occupier of the throne soon…(And we should all learn how to spell his name correctly!) (sic)." Mahindra's tweet went viral quickly as proud Indians also flooded the comments section with congratulatory notes.

