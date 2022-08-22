Shashi Tharoor's lookalike Chandrachur Singh has left the internet puzzled: Can’t tell who’s who

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHASHITHAROOR, VIRALBHAYANI Shashi Tharoor's doppelganger Chandrachur Singh has left people stunned

Shashi Tharoor and his doppelganger have made the internet go into a frenzy after a video went viral. Twin resemblance is a fairly common occurrence, and you can usually tell if it's the same person the moment you notice it. However, in a unique incident, netizens were perplexed by actor Chandrachur Singh, who bears a striking resemblance to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Recently, Chandrachur Singh attended the trailer launch event for his upcoming film, Cuttputlli, with Akshay Kumar, and his video from the event is making the rounds on the internet.

On Sunday, actor Chandrachur Singh arrived at the trailer launch venue and posed for the paparazzi. When the video was shared on the internet, viewers couldn't identify whether it was Chandrachur Singh or Shashi Tharoor. The actor donned a blue blazer and pants, with a white t-shirt underneath. People couldn't help but notice the similarities in their features.

Netizens reaction

Netizens rushed to the comment area instantly, claiming that they had confused him for Shashi Tharoor. One user wrote ‘Should work in Shashi Tharoor biopic’. While another user wrote ‘For a sec i thought Shashi Tharoor’. A third user commented ‘Thought Shashi Tharoor at one glance'. As internet users went on a bizarre commenting spree, the video received over a million views and over 67 thousand likes.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOOMPLANetizens comments

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2017 release, Aa Gaya Hero. Chandrachur starred in the film as a cop. It also starred Ashutosh Rana, Murali Sharma, Makarand Deshpande, and Harish Kumar in the key roles. The film was helmed by Govinda, who also acted in the film. Now, the actor is set to make his comeback after a long hiatus in the Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAkshay Kumar and Chandrachur Singh at the trailer launch of Cuttputlli.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIChandrachur Singh at Cuttputlli trailer launch

DON'T MISS

Not a match: Mumbai police's advisory for password setting ft. Sima Aunty will leave you in splits

Pakistani singer Wahab Bugti homeless after Balochistan floods, users ask Coke studio to help

Chiranjeevi birthday: Fans bombard social media with GodFather star viral pics & videos to celebrate

Read More Trending News