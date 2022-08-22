Monday, August 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Shashi Tharoor's lookalike Chandrachur Singh has left the internet puzzled: Can’t tell who’s who

Shashi Tharoor's lookalike Chandrachur Singh has left the internet puzzled: Can’t tell who’s who

Shashi Kapoor's doppelganger, actor Chandrachur Singh's video from the trailer launch ceremony for his flick Cuttputlli has gone viral on social media. The actor's striking resemblance to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been widely discussed on the internet.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2022 18:55 IST
Shashi Tharoor's twin Chandrachur Singh
Image Source : INSTA/SHASHITHAROOR, VIRALBHAYANI Shashi Tharoor's doppelganger Chandrachur Singh has left people stunned

Shashi Tharoor and his doppelganger have made the internet go into a frenzy after a video went viral. Twin resemblance is a fairly common occurrence, and you can usually tell if it's the same person the moment you notice it. However, in a unique incident, netizens were perplexed by actor Chandrachur Singh, who bears a striking resemblance to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Recently, Chandrachur Singh attended the trailer launch event for his upcoming film, Cuttputlli, with Akshay Kumar, and his video from the event is making the rounds on the internet.

On Sunday, actor Chandrachur Singh arrived at the trailer launch venue and posed for the paparazzi. When the video was shared on the internet, viewers couldn't identify whether it was Chandrachur Singh or Shashi Tharoor. The actor donned a blue blazer and pants, with a white t-shirt underneath. People couldn't help but notice the similarities in their features.

Netizens reaction

Netizens rushed to the comment area instantly, claiming that they had confused him for Shashi Tharoor. One user wrote ‘Should work in Shashi Tharoor biopic’. While another user wrote ‘For a sec i thought Shashi Tharoor’. A third user commented ‘Thought Shashi Tharoor at one glance'.  As internet users went on a bizarre commenting spree, the video received over a million views and over 67 thousand likes. 

India Tv - netizens remarks

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOOMPLANetizens comments

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2017 release, Aa Gaya Hero. Chandrachur starred in the film as a cop. It also starred  Ashutosh Rana, Murali Sharma, Makarand Deshpande, and Harish Kumar in the key roles. The film was helmed by Govinda, who also acted in the film. Now, the actor is set to make his comeback after a long hiatus in the Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli. 

India Tv - akshay chandrachur

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAkshay Kumar and Chandrachur Singh at the trailer launch of Cuttputlli.

India Tv - Chandrachur Singh at Cuttputlli trailer launch

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIChandrachur Singh at Cuttputlli trailer launch
Related Stories
Shashi Tharoor pens poem on viral 'Chochi' trend leaving internet impressed

Shashi Tharoor pens poem on viral 'Chochi' trend leaving internet impressed

Shashi Tharoor to Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam's tweets: Dragging my late wife Sunanda was unwarranted

Shashi Tharoor to Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam's tweets: Dragging my late wife Sunanda was unwarranted

Shashi Tharoor has a new math question featuring paneer butter masala amid GST hike. Can you answer?

Shashi Tharoor has a new math question featuring paneer butter masala amid GST hike. Can you answer?

 

DON'T MISS

Not a match: Mumbai police's advisory for password setting ft. Sima Aunty will leave you in splits

Pakistani singer Wahab Bugti homeless after Balochistan floods, users ask Coke studio to help

Chiranjeevi birthday: Fans bombard social media with GodFather star viral pics & videos to celebrate

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News