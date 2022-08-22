Chiranjeevi birthday: Fans bombard social media with GodFather star viral pics & videos to celebrate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVIFANS Chiranjeevi birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his 67th birthday, today! Brand in itself, the GodFather star needs no special introduction. In his charismatic career in the world of Indian cinema, Chiranjeevi has established himself as synonym to success. From his powerful acting skills to fantastic dance moves, the star is referred as the hitmaker at the box office. He has delivered many powerful performances in his career and carved his niche as one of the best actors in the industry. He started his journey with his debut film Pranam Khareedu in 1978. The actor’s first big hit was Intlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya in 1982 and since then there was no turning back for him.

His powerful dialog delivery, spot-on expressions and incredible dancing skills make him one of a kind in the south industry. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, Chiranjeevi's ardent fans are celebrating the craft and charm of the actor by flooding social media with the actor's throwback pictures and videos.

Chiranjeevi's Godfather teaser launched

After much anticipation, the makers of GodFather unveiled the teaser of Chiranjeevi starrer action-drama on the occasion of his birthday. The teaser of the movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi language. Godfather will be released on October 5 later this year. The film's teaser showed Chiranjeevi in an action-packed avatar. Salman Khan, who is making his Telugu film debut with a special role in the upcoming film, was also seen in the first footage from the movie. Nayanthara, the leading lady, is also featured in the 1.30 mins teaser of Godfather. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is unstoppable in Hindi belt

Although Godfather is an official remake of Lucifer, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen. It is said to be an intense political drama. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman.

Read More Trending News