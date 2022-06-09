Airtel Down: Hilarious memes take over internet after network users face outage across India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YUVRAJ PRATAP RAO Airtel Down

Airtel users across India faced a brief outage. The users of telecom service providers took to Twitter to report issues within the network strength. Soon, the hashtag #AirtelDown became the latest trend as multiple users complained of facing trouble. They flooded the micro-blogging site with hilarious memes, GIFs and jokes. According to DownDetector.com, the outage in Airtel occurred after 4 pm, and over 3,500 complaints were registered on its website in a short span of time.

Several users complained of zero-network while others wondered why they weren’t able to call anyone. Around 75 per cent of the subscribers reported the issue of no signal and 18 per cent reported problems over mobile Internet. According to Airtel, the services went only out for 15 minutes and have been restored. But the memes are still here! Take a look

This is the second such major outage reported with Airtel. In March cities including Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kolkata and Guwahati also saw an Airtel blackout.