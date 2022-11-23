AirAsia ticket shows two destinations, worried passenger asks where will I land & internet has funny answers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/0WEN40 AirAsia ticket shows two arrivals, passenger tensed

When it comes to booking airline tickets online, people make sure to do so very precisely and well in advance before the price skyrockets. Due to the high prices, people double-check their booking status to ensure that nothing goes wrong on the trip day. In an unusual turn of events, one passenger travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru on an AirAsia flight received an intriguing surprise when the arrival and departure destinations were all mixed up. The passenger shared the ordeal on social media, and it has since gained popularity and raised a lot of queries among internet users.

On Tuesday, the passenger was in the midst of making a reservation for a flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. When he went ahead and confirmed the ticket after selecting his preferred AirAsia flight, the confirmation popup indicated that the ticket was being bought from Bengaluru to Bengaluru. Not only that, but when he tried to book a flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, the popup indicated that it would instead go to Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. He rushed to Twitter to express his concern and tagged the relevant airline in order to share the occurrence.

He wrote, "Hi @AirAsiaIndia this is really confusing. So if I book this ticket, where will I really go? And where will I leave from?"

The airline was quick to respond to the tweet and wrote, "Hi Auditya, there might be a technical glitch. Kindly refresh the page and do the fresh booking."

After the tweet went viral, several netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "No it's not a glitch. It's a design problem." Another user wrote, "Luckily they didn't ask you to change the destination.. haha." A third user commented, "i think you have not followed the latest circular. These airports function from different places from yesterday. Please get updated." A user also wrote, "land in bermuda triangle."

The passenger later shared that he landed in Bengaluru. While some users expressed concern over the glitch by such a big airline, others took humorous jabs at the incident.

