Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Zomato describes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover with food meme, netizens call it 'epic explanation'

Zomato describes Elon Musk's Twitter takeover with food meme, netizens call it 'epic explanation'

Zomato takes a hilarious jab at Elon Musk's Twitter takeover with a spaghetti meme, and netizens are loving it.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2022 16:22 IST
Zomato explains Elon Musk's Twitter takeover with meme
Image Source : TWITTER/ZOMATO, INSTAGRAM/TECHFEED_NG Zomato explains Elon Musk's Twitter takeover with meme

Zomato leaves no chance to place the best memes at any ongoing affair in the country. Once again, the food delivery chain has taken a hilarious jab at Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. The current situation at Twitter headquarters is something everyone is aware of, unless you are living in a cave. Things haven't been looking bright for the workforce at Twitter since Elon Musk took over.

There have been several layoffs, and some staff have even chosen to resign voluntarily. The $8 monthly "blue tick" charge, set by the Tesla chief, has caused a stir on the microblogging platform. Several people took to social media to express their displeasure with the current scenario. 

Since Twitter got a new boss, the micro-blogging site has turned into a riot with its daily changes. In the midst of all of this, the memefest on the platform continues. Now, Zomato has taken to their Twitter handle to describe the current situation. On the left side, the uncooked form of spaghetti depicts the scenario before Musk took over. On the right side, the cooked pasta and spaghetti strings look completely intertwined. The meme gave a hilarious vision of the current scenario at Twitter headquarters. 

The meme garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Zomato jokes are always OG." Another user commented, "More like, Elon musk after Twitter." A third user commented, "This is one of the fraudulent and most untrustworthy platform with which we are not safe, boycott this platform as soon as possible to save your hardly earned money (sic)." A user also wrote, "Appropriately described zomato, musk has cooked micro-blogging site."

Related Stories
Zomato apologizes for serving 'Smoked Chicken', wins hearts with meme on Delhi air pollution

Zomato apologizes for serving 'Smoked Chicken', wins hearts with meme on Delhi air pollution

Zomato turns witty with Rishi Sunak over IND vs ENG semi-finale; asks about his food preference

Zomato turns witty with Rishi Sunak over IND vs ENG semi-finale; asks about his food preference

Zomato delivery boy dances in middle of the Road, Twitter has some hilarious suggestions for him!

Zomato delivery boy dances in middle of the Road, Twitter has some hilarious suggestions for him!

Govt goes tough on fake online reviews of products, services; issues guidelines

Govt goes tough on fake online reviews of products, services; issues guidelines

Also read: Twitter flooded with funny Chennai snow memes after temperature dips in South India

While some users continued the memefest in the comment section, others expressed their displeasure over the current situation at the Twitter headquarters. 

Also read: MS Dhoni flaunts biceps while playing Tennis, fans swoon over his muscular body in viral photos

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Latest News