Air India Plane Crash: Bhagavad Gita found unburnt in Ahmedabad accident, sparks online debate | WATCH

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, a copy of the Bhagavad Gita was discovered completely unburned in the wreckage. Not a single page of this sacred scripture had been damaged, leaving many people in awe of this powerful symbol of spiritual resilience. A video from the Ahmedabad crash has gone viral on social media, showing a man displaying the unburned pages of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita amid the debris. The video was shared by an Instagram handle log.kya.kahenge.

On June 12, AI 171 flight to London crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, colliding with a medical college complex. According to information shared by Air India, there were a total of 242 people on the flight, of whom 169 were Indian passengers, 53 British passengers, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals on board, in addition to 12 crew members. Remarkably, one person survived the crash: Vishwash Kumar, who was seated in 11A. The death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash has risen to 297.

Shortly after being posted, this video has received 393K views and several comments. Many viewers are captivated by this powerful symbol of spiritual resilience. One user commented, "Everything in the world may be destroyed, but the essence of Shri Mad Bhagavad Gita will always endure. Jai Shri Krishna." Others are questioning the existence of God. Another user remarked, "Does this even make sense? God preserved a book that exists in millions of copies. That's why India can never compare to China."

Another comment read, "What’s the point of this? The person who owns this book will no longer be around." One user added, "God only saves Himself... After reaching Kedarnath, a stone suddenly appeared and saved the temple, but many people perished. Today, a plane crash ended lives, yet the thing that was burning didn’t burn... Wow, God, what a thing you are."