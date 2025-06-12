Agra wedding called off over AC room dispute and groom's abusive behaviour In a turn of events, a wedding in Agra was cancelled due to a dispute over an air-conditioned room and the groom's abusive behaviour. Scroll down to know more about the incident.

New Delhi:

As northern India experiences soaring temperatures, a bride in Agra called off her wedding after the groom allegedly refused to provide an air-conditioned room at the venue. This incident led to a heated exchange, police intervention, and a formal complaint of dowry harassment. According to a report by The Print, the situation escalated when the bride complained about uneasiness due to the extreme heat at the Shamshabad town venue and requested an air-conditioned room, which the groom refused. His response sparked a heated argument between both families, during which the groom reportedly used abusive language towards the bride and her relatives. Frustrated by his behaviour, the bride decided to cancel the marriage and left the venue with her family just hours before the ceremonies were set to begin.

Speaking to her parents, the bride stated that in a household where she was not respected and basic necessities such as air conditioning could not be arranged, her life would "become hell" after marriage. Despite efforts to resolve the situation, including police involvement, the bride remained firm in her decision and left the venue in the morning with her parents, officially ending her engagement.

Dowry allegations emerged as well

During the unfolding events, the bride's mother filed a complaint against the groom's family for demanding a substantial dowry. Reports indicate that the groom's family had requested a large sum of money and expensive items, heightening tensions between the two families. The police are now investigating these dowry claims to determine if they contributed to the dispute.

A relative of the groom, speaking anonymously, shared additional details about the incident with The Print. "When all attempts to resolve the dispute failed, the family agreed to reimburse the groom's side for their wedding expenses. Once the payment was made, the family departed from the wedding venue," the relative stated.