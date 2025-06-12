Video of grandmother dancing on 'Kajra Re' at Mehendi ceremony gets more than 100 million views | WATCH In the video, the grandmother can be seen dancing her heart out with just the right expressions. Wearing a traditional saree, she dances to the number in confidence, and people can be seen cheering on her. Check the video here.

New Delhi:

Kajra Re, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, is a popular dance number. A video has now gone viral on the internet wherein an elderly woman can be seen grooving to the popular dance number at her grandson's Mehendi ceremony.

In the video, the grandmother can be seen dancing her heart out with just the right expressions. Wearing a traditional saree, she dances to the number in confidence and people can be seen cheering on her.

The video was shared by an Instagram user "3DT Dance Crew" and has garnered more than 101 million views since being posted. The caption of the post read, "Ajji ka kamal."

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "The expressions made me smile so hard." Another commented, "Why change the song!! I wanted to see more!!"

A third comment read, "Imagine dadiji in her prime."

Several comments under the video said that age is just a number. Most elderly and aged people find it difficult to perform daily activities since their movement becomes limited. However, this elderly woman has broken the stereotype by grooving to the popular dance number.

In other news, a grandmother turned bridesmaid for her granddaughter's wedding. People reported that Bethany Johnston-Sweeney, a 28-year-old teacher from Chorley, England, wanted her grandmother to be a part of her special day in a unique way. After giving it some thought, she chose to include her 83-year-old grandmother, Ena, as a bridesmaid.

