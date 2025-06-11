Video of a 83-year-old grandmother serving as a bridesmaid at her granddaughter’s wedding touches hearts A touching video depicts a heartwarming moment where the bride asks her grandmother to be a bridesmaid. The video is proof that "age is just a number."

Online users are being moved by a touching video of a grandmother who is a bridesmaid at her granddaughter's wedding. After the video was posted online, the ceremony, which took place last year, is now gaining widespread attention. People reports that Bethany Johnston-Sweeney, a 28-year-old teacher from Chorley, England, had always desired a unique way for her grandmother to be a part of her special day. After giving it some thought, she chose to include her 83-year-old grandmother, Ena, as a bridesmaid.

Although the idea didn't entirely surprise her family, some did question whether Ena would determine it too much. They believed she might find bridesmaid responsibilities difficult, but I insisted. I knew she would be amazing, but at first they thought I was crazy," Bethany told People.

Bethany got married at the Stirk House Hotel in England on August 8 of last year. Before the wedding, she gave her grandmother a "bridesmaid proposal" gift box as a surprise. It included a bottle of Prosecco, a friendship bracelet, a card, and a photo of the two of them—all of her favourite things.

"We're very close, and I respect her opinion, so I wanted her opinion on everything," Bethany continued.

Additionally, Bethany made sure Ena was comfortable in her attire. The bridesmaids were free to choose the colours and styles of their dresses. In the end, Ena chose the deeper shade of red, as seen in the viral video, out of blush and red.

Social media users expressed admiration for the moment after the video went viral. Additionally, it has received more than two million views.

As one user put it, "This is just so adorable."

"Having Grandma at the wedding at all is such a wonderful privilege denied to so many," another person commented. I appreciate you honouring her in this manner.

One viewer said, "I think this is a wonderful idea." “That is the most beautiful thing ever,” said another.

"This makes me want to get married just so I can have my grandmother as a bridesmaid too," one commenter acknowledged.

A similar touching moment made headlines only a few days ago. According to People, Brittany Scovel, a US citizen from Iowa, decided to have her grandmother, Dixie Mumford, be a bridesmaid.

