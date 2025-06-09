Rajasthan's elderly couple ties knot in traditional ceremony after 70 years of live-in relationship Nowadays, live-in relationships are very common. However, an elderly couple has shocked everyone after getting married in a traditional ceremony in Rajasthan after being in a live-in relationship for 70 years.

New Delhi:

After living together for 70 years, a Rajasthani couple has become well-known on social media for getting married. In Galandar, a tribal community in the Dungarpur district, Rama Bhai Kharari (95) and Jeewali Devi (90) are not married but have eight children and multiple grandchildren. However, the couple just decided to get married after seven decades of romance, and their kids were completely in favour of the decision.

According to the NDTV report, the couple's son, Kanti Lal Kharari, said, "They showed interest in getting married, and the entire family took the decision to go ahead with it. The village elders were also consulted, and the haldi ceremony took place on June 1. The wedding ceremony was conducted on June 4, with the entire village coming to celebrate it."

"They are happy, and we are also happy," Mr Kharari added.

The couple's children joined in the traditional pre-wedding parade, known as bandoli, which featured DJ music and dancing with the villagers. The newlyweds were honoured with a communal feast after the customary saat phere, which consists of seven circuits around the sacred fire.

"The entire village was present in Bandoli. With music and festivities, we got the ritual completed," said Mr Kharari.

Notably, the couple had been together by the Nata custom, which is distinctive to Rajasthan's tribal areas. It is customary for any tribal man or woman to live with another individual of their choosing without getting married.

The child of such a connection is entitled to all of the man's property. However, there are certain limitations because of the non-married status, particularly at social gatherings. Women are prohibited from attending events like their children's weddings, the haldi ceremony, and the groom's welcome, among others.

