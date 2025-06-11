US return techie turns street food entrepreneur in Mohali, video goes viral | WATCH A video featuring a man who claimed to be a techie working in New York a few years ago, but is now running a food stall in Mohali, has gone viral as he narrates his journey. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

A video of an engineer who quit his international job in technology and returned to India to pursue his passion is widely circulating on social media platforms. The man is identified as Maninder Singh, who worked for three years in the IT sector in the United States. His video is shared by a popular page, 'Foodler', on Instagram.

In the video, Singh shares his career journey with a food vlogger outside his food stall in Mohali’s Phase 5 area. He appears calm and confident while discussing how he made the bold decision to leave his American job and pursue his dream as a food entrepreneur.

He shares his career journey

He said, ''I worked for more than 12 years in the IT space. Retail, call centres, tech, I’ve done it all. Then I moved to the US, lived in New York for over three years.” Singh clarified he wasn’t deported, but returned after the passing of his father.

Upon his return, he decided not to chase another job. Instead, he chose to follow his passion as a food entrepreneur after receiving a suggestion from his wife. “My wife is a great cook. So I thought, why not build something around her skills? That’s how this started,” he added. The stall, located opposite Kalyan Jewellers in Mohali’s 3B2 market, has attracted plenty of footfall and garnered even more attention online.

Sparks online buzz

The video has garnered 967K views and several reactions from internet users. Many praised Singh's decision and the dignity with which he conducted himself. ''Respect to this gentleman and his wife. It’s time India shed its ‘babugiri’ mindset. All work deserves respect,” a user said.

In India, we need to become accustomed to doing all kinds of jobs. The stigma attached to certain types of jobs is quite significant. In the USA, everyone is open to doing every kind of job. I hope this culture becomes more common among Indians. As we move forward in the age of AI, most computer jobs are at a higher risk compared to manual labour work,'' another added.

Several, however, weren’t thrilled. A few users raised concerns about hygiene, with one commenting, “Hygiene doesn’t seem to be a priority. Gloves should be a basic.”