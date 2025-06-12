Air India plane crash: British citizen's 'Goodbye India' Instagram post before boarding goes viral | WATCH Tragic Air India plane crash claims lives. A British citizen's emotional 'Goodbye India' post before boarding goes viral. Watch the heart-wrenching moments unfold.

New Delhi:

Jamie Ray Meek, a British passenger, posted a final Instagram video with his partner, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, right before boarding the ill-fated Air India flight AI171. The video, which has since gone viral, shows a cheerful Jamie Ray Meek at Ahmedabad airport waving farewell to India and reflecting on his adventure.

“We are at the airport just boarding. Goodbye, India, on a 10-hour flight back to London," Meek says in the video, sounding relaxed and joyful. As he converses with his partner who momentarily appears beside him, he says, "My biggest takeaway is to never lose patience with your partner," followed by a lovely smile and the words, "Going back happily, happily, happily calm."

In another video, Fiongal added, “So it’s our last night in India. Uh, and we’ve had a magical experience, really. It’s been, yeah, there have been some quiet mind-blowing... mind-blowing things that have happened... we are going to put this all together and create a vlog. I think it’s my first ever vlog... we’re going to make a vlog about the whole trip. Yeah, and share it.”

Jamie Ray Meek was one of 53 British nationals onboard Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick that crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday afternoon. The flight left at 1:38 PM with 242 passengers and 12 crew, including 169 Indian nationals, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian person.

The aircraft crashed into a government hospital hostel site near the airport after issuing a "MAYDAY" call. A terrifying video captured shortly after takeoff shows the plane straining to maintain airborne before nosediving and exploding in a big flame.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik verified the deaths of 204 people and stated that the injuries were severe. According to Dr Mehul Shah of the Indian Medical Association, three medical students were murdered, while several more were hospitalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “heartbreaking beyond words", expressing his sorrow in a public statement, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it." He added that ministers and authorities are working on the ground to assist those impacted.

The DGCA and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have initiated an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

As rescue attempts continued at the disaster site, foreign leaders offered their sympathies. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the tragedy as "devastating", while the European Commission and politicians from surrounding countries expressed sympathy with India.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.