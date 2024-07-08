Adorable girl's pose for Aadhaar card photo captures hearts of countless internet users | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Girl poses cutely for Aadhaar card photo.

The internet has been set ablaze with a heartwarming and adorable photo of a cute little girl posing for her Aadhaar card. The video, which has gone viral on social media, captures not only the innocence of the child but also the importance of this government-issued document. The girl's pose and expression have captured the hearts of countless internet users, and it's not hard to see why.

The viral video shows the young girl dressed in a pink dress, with her hair adorned in two cute ponytails. She stands in front of the camera with a big smile on her face.

The video, posted by the Instagram account @gungun_and_mom, has captured the hearts of not only Indians but people from all around the world. It serves as a reminder to cherish the little moments in life and appreciate the simple joys of childhood. In a world where we are constantly bombarded with negative news and images, this photo is a breath of fresh air that brings a smile to our faces.

While sharing the video, Gungun's mom wrote, "Aadhaar photoshoot gone wrong."

Take a look at the video here:

On June 28, this post was shared. It has received over 18.3 million views since it was posted, and that number keeps rising. In addition, the post has nearly a million likes. The girl's posing was too cute, according to many.

In today's digital age, an Aadhaar card has become an essential document for every Indian citizen. It serves as proof of identity and address and is required for various activities like opening a bank account, availing government schemes, and even obtaining a SIM card. However, amidst all the legalities and regulations surrounding it, this little girl's pose has reminded us of the joy and simplicity of childhood.

ALSO READ: 'Padh ke kya karna hai': Student's humorous quote at the end of math's paper catches attention on social media