'Padh ke kya karna hai': Student's humorous quote at the end of math's paper catches attention on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A student's humorous quote on a math paper goes viral.

The pressure to perform well, the fear of making silly mistakes, and the frustration of not being able to solve a problem can be overwhelming. But amidst all this stress and anxiety, some moments make us laugh and ease the tension. One such moment recently caught everyone's attention on social media – a student named Harsh Beniwal's humorous quote at the end of their math paper. Teacher and Instagram user Rakesh Sharma posted a video featuring his student Harsh Beniwal's arithmetic assignment.

The quote that has now gone viral on social media reads, "Padh padh ke kya karna hai, ek din toh marna hai, phir bhi pass hone ki iccha hai" which roughly translates to (What's the point of studying? One has to die eventually. Though, I still have hopes to pass this exam.)"

Take a look at the funny video here:

As soon as the video of the quote was shared on social media, it sparked a series of reactions and comments from social media users. Some found it relatable, while others found it hilarious. But what is it about this quote that struck a chord with so many people?

Firstly, it showcases the frustration that students often feel towards their studies. Secondly, it reflects the sentiment of many students who question the purpose of studying.

On social media, this post was shared quite some time ago. It has received a great deal of attention and likes since it was posted.

An earlier exam sheet designed by a different student that went viral on social media featured a heart diagram. The student hilariously labelled the sections with the names of the girls—Haritha, Priya, Pooja, Namitha, and Roopa—even though the design appeared to be accurate. The student continued to discuss the roles of the heart in the girls after that.

ALSO READ: 'Moye Moye': Man drops iPhone in drain while filming reel | WATCH