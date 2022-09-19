64 years old granny dance on Lagan Laagi Re and it is the most adorable thing to watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVI.BALA.SHARMA Dacing Dadi Ravi Bala Sharma

A 64-year-old desi Indian grandmother’s dancing video on the song ‘Lagan Laagi Re’ has gone viral on the internet. Social media users are just loving it and sharing the video widely. You may come across many dance videos on social media daily. But, the videos which feature elderly people dancing with their hearts out have a different fanbase altogether. These videos are so touching that they directly light up the mood and bring a smile to the face.

Similarly, a video featuring a 64 years old woman has been shared on Instagram by the account name Ravi Bala Sharma. She is a video content creator and keeps treating her followers with her dance videos. Recently, her new dance video on the song ‘ Lagan Laagi Re’ which was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Seth has grabbed more than 56,000 views. (at the time of writing)

Watch the video here:

Netizens’ reaction to the dance video:

As soon as she shared this video, it went viral. Social media users from all over have been liking it and sharing it. Some of them even left their reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, “Such beautiful gestures and expressions.” Another user wrote, “Such beautiful expressions”, “Aunty you are soo graceful i am amazed every single time love and lots of love”, wrote the third user.

Similarly, a few days back a dance video of an elderly male at a wedding function on Badshah's song 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' from Sonam Kapoor's film Khoobsurat also went viral and grabbed many eyeballs. Watch the video here

